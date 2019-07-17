ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Metro Atlanta prosecutor and her mom share more than just a special mother-daughter bond. They also share a career path.
Lauren Travis prosecutes homicide cases as a chief assistant district attorney with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. Her mother, Cheryl Sueing-Jones, is a deputy district attorney with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office in California. Her current position is a community partnership prosecutor.
They are spending the week together in Atlanta at the National Black Prosecutors Association’s annual conference. The conference brings together more than 400 prosecutors from across the country.
“My mother went to law school when I was three years old and we lived in Oakland at the time so I would go to classes with her. I remember being in classes coloring in the back of the room,” said Travis.
“Where other girls were possibly playing house they were playing lawyer and they were assigning responsibilities to their paralegals when she was five,” Sueing-Jones said about her daughter.
They both attended Spelman College. Travis attended law school at Emory University and Sueing-Jones attended UC Hastings College of the Law.
Travis said, “She inspired me to kind of follow in her same footsteps. I went to the same college that she went to, I crossed the same sorority that she crossed and now I’m a prosecutor just like her so I’m definitely her shadow, but big shoes to fill.”
From different coasts the mother and daughter bounce ideas of each other, get advice from one another, and have deeper conversations thanks to their shared passion.
Sueing-Jones said, “What you really want for your kids is to find a passion and follow it and do what makes them happy and what makes them feel good about themselves and to see that she’s been able to accomplish that is really what I’m the most proud of.”
