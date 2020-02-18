COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) – A metro Atlanta recreation center is under investigation after improprieties regarding bank account activity have come to light on Tuesday.
According to the City of College Park, the focus of the investigation is a bank account operated from 2010 until 2016 by two staff members in the city's recreation department at Tracey Wyatt Recreation Complex.
The two staff members are no longer employed with the City of College Park.
Officials told CBS46 an internal investigation discovered deficiencies in city's transaction policies and accounting principles.
The city enlisted Mauldin and Jenkins, LLC, an accounting service, to conduct an independent forensic audit and review of this matter, authorities said.
Authorities say the final report of the audit is forthcoming and will be made available to the public.
In the meantime, the Mayor and City Council have directed the Chief of Police Ferman Williford to contact the GBI for further investigation, according to the press release.
This story is developing and will be updated.
