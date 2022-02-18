ATLANTA (CBS46) — Midtown living is booming but there is one thing going up faster than apartments in metro Atlanta.
“It went up like $100, $150,” apartment tenant Noureldine Sabra said.
“And it has gone up now almost $200. Like $160 almost,” apartment tenant Sydnee Green said.
“The most I’ve heard is maybe $150 to $200,” apartment tenant Ryan McCalusky said.
Rental rates are on the rise and according to an economist with Zillow, there is no relief in sight.
“What we’ve experienced really over the last couple of months has been this huge increase in rent prices. Double digit increases for one thing, but in Atlanta over 20% yearly appreciation in rent prices,” Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud said.
Bachaud told CBS46 that renters will most likely encounter an even bigger bump in rent this summer during the rental craze when many people's leases are up for renewal.
“The typical rental unit is over $300 more expensive now than it was one year ago which is a huge portion of a lot of people’s budgets to just start forking out another $300 a month to stay in their rental unit,” Bachaud said.
“My lease is going to expire and I’m pretty much bracing for it at this point. It’s probably going to go up another $100 to $200,” McCalusky said.
“And it’s ridiculous because it’s like our hourly wage, our salary isn’t going up,” Green said.
The rising rent is also impacting many businesses. Moe's BBQ in Midtown Atlanta announced they will be closing their doors permanently at the end of the month.
“I pray for myself, my family and everybody to get through these difficult days,” Sabra said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.