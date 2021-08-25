ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Restaurants all across the country are scrambling to fill positions, leaving customers stuck in long drive through lines or turned away at closed doors.
In Midtown, one Zaxby's restaurant is keeping its dining room closed and hours limited due to staffing issues.
"It's been a little bit challenging," said the restaurants co-owner, Marcus Norman.
Norman co-owns seven Zaxby's locations on Metro Atlanta. He says all of them need employees. He tells us a fully-staffed restaurant is about 35 people.
"Currently at this location we probably need about 25," he told us about the Midtown location off Northside Drive NW.
To bring employees in, he says they've increased wages by about fifteen percent. Other restaurants are doing the same.
About a half mile down the road from Zaxby's, Chick-fil-A had a packed drive through as its dining room is also closed as it works to fill positions.
At Hartsfield-Jackson, some of its concessions remain lifeless while another hiring event was held Wednesday. An airport spokesman tells us 46 employers attended the event, with about 1500 potential employees registered to attend.
The airport aimed to have all of its concessions open by August first. However, it did not meet that goal.
"Usually we'll hold two job fairs a year. We're going to hold them monthly now so we can facilitate getting more people hired so we can open up more of our restaurants and more of our concessionaires," said airport spokesman, Andy Gobeil.
Karen Bremer, CEO and President of the Georgia Restaurant Association, says the staffing shortage is a major issue industry-wide. "Every restaurateur I talk to in the state of Georgia needs workers."
She tells us between lower consumer confidence and a shrinking 18 to 24 year old age group, the shortage could last some time. "There's always been somewhat of a shortage but it's been exasperated by all of the conditions of workers leaving because they don't like the working conditions, they don't like the way they're being treated by customers, fear of catching covid from a guest."
Here are several links for hiring information:
Zaxby's: https://www.zaxbys.com/careers/
Chick-fil-A: bit.ly/applycfamidtown
