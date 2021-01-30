If you are in the market for a new job, Lowe’s is searching for some good workers.
The company is looking to hire nearly 750 associates across its stores in metro Atlanta.
The positions are seasonal, permanent, full-time, and part-time.
To apply, click jobs.lowes.com/spring or text “JOBS” to LOWES (56937).
Store managers will interview applicants on February 17; candidates who apply early may be contacted prior to the 17th.
According to a Lowe’s spokesperson, all hourly associates are eligible to participate in Lowe’s quarterly profit-sharing bonus program and wellness benefits.
On Thursday, Lowe’s also announced it is providing a seventh pandemic-related bonus for its front-line U.S. workers.
