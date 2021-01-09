A metro Atlanta school district announced it has started vaccinating eligible employees for COVID-19.
According to a press release, several employees with the Henry County School district began receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations last week.
School nurses, clinic aides, and other identified health professionals in the district became eligible to receive the first round of a two-shot regimen on January 4.
These groups of employees fall under the Phase 1a+ portion of the rollout plan, the district announced.
Employees 65 and older will be able to receive their shots on Tuesday, January 12.
“Our district has worked hard since the beginning of this school year on stringent mitigation protocols to do our part to combat this pandemic,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis.
“With one semester under our belt including staff and some students returning to campus, we are looking at elevating our efforts to help combat the negative effects of COVID-19 in our community. We see working with our community partners to provide greater access to vaccinations for our employees as one of these elevated efforts.”
Teachers, educational faculty, and staff are part of Phase 1b of the vaccination rollout.
The school district is coordinating with the health department and awaiting guidance to begin that phase of the process.
Once the state reaches Phase 1b in the rollout plan, all Henry County Schools employees will be eligible to receive the vaccination on a voluntary basis.
Henry County Schools is the largest employer in the county with over 6,000 employees serving nearly 43,000 students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.