GWINNETT CO (CBS46)—Students and their family members in Gwinnett County will have the option to become vaccinated at two mass vaccination events this weekend.
According to a school spokesperson, Gwinnett County school students and their family members can soon sign up for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The first vaccine event will take place on Saturday at McClure Health Science High School for students and families in the Duluth, Meadowcreek, and Norcross clusters.
The second event will take place on Sunday at Shiloh High School for families in the Brookwood, Parkview, Shiloh, and South Gwinnett clusters.
A school official said consent forms and additional information will be emailed to eligible students and/or their family members.
The vaccination events come after the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention allowed children ages 12 to 15 to become eligible for the Pfizer COVID vaccine.
A school official said organizers in the county are planning to host three additional vaccine events in designated schools.
School officials coordinated with Walmart, the Atlanta Gladiators, and the Gladiators Foundation to organizer the events.
“We appreciate Walmart and the Gladiators for their partnership to vaccinate GCPS students and their families,” said CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks.
“With recent CDC guidance changing to allow for the vaccination of anyone ages 12 years old and older, it is important to increase awareness of vaccine availability and of opportunities. Increasing the numbers of vaccinated students and community members is a top priority and a key to our community’s efforts to recovery and a return to normal. We are thankful for our community partners for helping to increase access.”
