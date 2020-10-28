School districts across metro Atlanta on Wednesday announced cancelations of classes and activities due to severe weather expected from Hurricane Zeta.
In many districts, both in-person and digital learners will participate in virtual learning a home.
Districts announcing closings on Wednesday include:
- Bartow County Schools
- Banks County Schools
- Buford County Schools (virtual learning day)
- City of Carrolton Schools (virtual learning day)
- Coweta County Schools
- Douglas County Schools (virtual learning day)
- Dawson County Schools
- Gwinnett County Schools (virtual learning day)
- Heard County Schools
- Lumpkin County Schools
- Towns County Schools
- Union County Schools (virtual learning day)
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for the latest details as they become available.
