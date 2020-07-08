Metro Atlanta school districts consider mandatory mask policy

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When students return to school in the fall there are sure to be big changes.
The Coronavirus pandemic has prompted school leaders to consider new safety protocols, and at least one student is taking matters into her own hands.
“We should want everyone to be healthy. We should want our friends and families to stay COVID free,” Cochran said.
Madison Cochran is a rising senior at Cambridge High School in Fulton County. She created an online petition urging school officials to adopt a mandatory mask policy. It already has more than 3,400 signatures.
“Right now, we’re not even allowed to have groups of, I believe, 50 in the state of Georgia and so we’re going to put thousands of kids together in one building without masks. It just doesn’t make sense from a safety standpoint,” Cochran said.
In Fulton County, school employees are required to wear a mask, students are strongly encouraged to wear one.
In Cobb County, school officials have not made a decision regarding masks. In DeKalb County, it’s a similar scenario. Officials have not made a decision regarding masks; but are considering such a policy. In Clayton County, masks are not required for students, but encouraged.
And in Gwinnett County, masks are required for students, employees and visitors.
It’s an issue which has some parents upset. Trevor Barnett posted his opposition to a mandatory mask policy on social media.
“It’s ridiculous. Guys wake up. If you don’t see it, open your eyes. It’s about control. It has nothing to do with you. It has nothing to do with the safety of your children. Ask your Governor to call 3M and have 3M put in writing that these masks that they are wanting you to wear will actually prevent the spread of disease or even slow the spread of disease,” Barnett said.
Some of the other safety measures that school districts will be taking include social distancing and frequent hand washing.
