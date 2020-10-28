Several school districts will remain closed Friday as metro Atlanta cleanup efforts continue in the wake of Tropical Storm Zeta.

During the early morning hours Thursday, Zeta blew through north Georgia with heavy rains and strong wind gusts that toppled trees and downed power lines.

Districts announcing closings on Friday include:

Cobb County Schools

Habersham County Schools

Heard County Schools

Lumpkin County Schools

University of North Georgia Blue Ridge and Gainesville campuses

West Georgia Technical College (all campuses)

