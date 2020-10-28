Several school districts will remain closed Friday as metro Atlanta cleanup efforts continue in the wake of Tropical Storm Zeta.
During the early morning hours Thursday, Zeta blew through north Georgia with heavy rains and strong wind gusts that toppled trees and downed power lines.
Districts announcing closings on Friday include:
- Cobb County Schools
- Habersham County Schools
- Heard County Schools
- Lumpkin County Schools
- University of North Georgia Blue Ridge and Gainesville campuses
- West Georgia Technical College (all campuses)
Click here for an ongoing list of school closings.
This is a developing news story. Stay with CBS46 for the latest details as they become available.
