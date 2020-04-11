FAYETTE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta school confirmed that a staff member in their food service department has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee was preparing and distributing meals at Fayette County High School the week before spring break, according to school officials.
During spring break, the staff member sought testing after experiencing symptoms.
The school was notified on April 10 that the staff member tested positive for coronavirus.
The school said that they have notified other employees who worked along side this individual. It is unknown at this time where they may have contracted the virus.
A formal letter was sent to parents notifying them of the situation:
Dear Parents/Guardians:
We want to inform you that one of our School Nutrition Program staff members has a confirmed case of COVID-19 (coronavirus). The staff member began exhibiting symptoms over spring break and sought medical attention. We were notified on April 10 that the test result was positive for the virus.
The employee was preparing and distributing meals at Fayette County High School the week before spring break. It is unknown where the employee may have contracted the virus. Staff members who were working with the employee have been notified. The employee is at home recuperating. Our thoughts are with our staff member for a complete recovery.
The kitchen at Fayette County High School is being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected this week. Due to the shutdown of the kitchen, there will be no meals provided this week at Fayette County High School or at our mobile sites (Marnell, Four Seasons, Kenwood Landing, and Peachtree City Baptist Church). Meals will only be distributed at Spring Hill Elementary (100 Bradford Square, Fayetteville, GA 30215) and North Fayette Elementary (609 Kenwood Road, Fayetteville, GA 30214) for this week. We hope to be able to reopen all sites the week of April 20.
Our School Nutrition Program has been taking precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus by following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Georgia Department of Public Health, and the Fayette County Health Department. This includes wearing gloves during food prep and distribution, limiting the number of employees in the kitchen, and practicing social distancing among staff and the public. Starting Monday, April 13, face masks will be required for added protection.
To further help promote public wellness, meal distribution will be reduced from daily to three days a week beginning April 13. Meals (breakfast and lunch) will be distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families will receive two meals for each child on Mondays and Wednesdays. The total number of meals provided will be based on the number of children in the vehicle. Children up to age 18 and children with disabilities up to age 21 are eligible to receive meals. Meal quantities are limited and are distributed on a first come, first served basis until depleted.
The Fayette County Public School System realizes there is a great need for this service, and is committed to providing food for families while promoting public health and safety. We are continuing to monitor guidance from national, state and local health organizations, and are making adjustments accordingly while striving to maintain meal distribution service for those who need it.
