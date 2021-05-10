JONESBORO (CBS46)—A metro Atlanta school has shifted to remote learning for the remainder of the school year after an increase in COVID-19 cases.
According to a Clayton County Public Schools spokesperson, Sequoyah Middle School in Riverdale will pivot to virtual learning due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The district will continue to sanitize classrooms at the school as well as other possible affected areas in the building, an official said.
Also, Sequoyah Middle School served as a meal hub for students attending both Sequoyah Middle School and Harper Elementary School. That operation was suspended until further notice.
According to the district, students who were served meals out of Sequoyah Middle School should go to either Riverdale Elementary, Riverdale Middle, or Riverdale High on Monday and Tuesday, May 10-11, 2021.
Clayton County school system will put out a longer-term meal plan for students by Wednesday, May 12.
