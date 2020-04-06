ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- While under a shelter in place order, less people are out and fewer crimes are occurring around Metro Atlanta.
The Atlanta Police Department usually sees around 110-160 crimes reported in the first two days of April. This year, it dropped to 47. Homicide, car break ins, and residential burglaries saw the sharpest decline.
The Cherokee Sheriff’s office has also seen a decline in crimes, but says they are starting to see an increase, in the last week, in domestic calls and theft.
Captain Jay Bakers says, “Our call for service in 2020 between March 9th to April 6th were 2,599. That same time frame in 2019 the call total was 2,954. Which is a 12 percent reduction. The total number of people booked into our jail during that time this year was 305 compared to 746 in 2019, which is a 59 percent reduction,” adds Bakers.
Chuck McPhilamy with Marietta Police says crimes are down along with calls for service.
“Calls have dropped in the way they are coming in," says McPhilamy. Adding, "Our officers are still being proactive and we are arresting people if you are doing something illegal.”
The Acworth Police Department is also noticing a slight reduction in crime as a result of people social distancing.
Police say it may be reasonable to assume that with less people moving around, that there should be an expectation of fewer incidents of crime.
“For this same period in 2020 compared to 2019 we are down in arrests by 137."
Right now, officers across Metro Atlanta are also attempting to have good visibility at the retail stores that are attempting to limit occupancy in the stores to encourage patrons to remain courteous and maintain their patience.
