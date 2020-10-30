Halloween parties have already attracted large crowds in Atlanta.
Thursday night a party at The Healey House in downtown Atlanta had residents asking why people are having indoor parties during the pandemic.
“We're already seeing an increase in cases across the country and in Europe,” said Dr. Robin Dretler, an infectious disease specialist.
A slew of Halloween parties across the city will be in full swing October throughout the weekend. Many touting sold out events.
But not everyone is thrilled about the gatherings, with social media a flutter, some are predicating Atlanta's Halloween party scene may have a negative impact on efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“The young are less likely to get sick but unless you live in a bubble that means you're not exposed to anyone, you’re taking the risk that you're getting it asymptomatically and give it to someone who’s very sick," said Dr. Dretler.
On top of that, hospital beds here in Georgia are starting to fill up again. Experts warn the public needs to curb things at the start of the cool weather seasons before they have the chance to get much worse.
“We knew from the beginning respiratory viruses get worse during the winter, coronaviruses get worse in winter,” said Dr. Dretler.
