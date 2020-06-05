DEKALB CO. (CBS46)—DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox announced her office will hold a press conference today to discus the agencies’ “Use of Force" policy.
In a press release, Sheriff Maddox announced she will seek input from DeKalb’s diverse community.
The press conference is scheduled to take place at the sheriff’s office on Memorial Drive.
"When I joined the agency last year as Chief of Administration, I began a review of the agency,” says Sheriff Maddox. “In light of recent incidents, I believe it is time for us to involve the community in understanding and helping us improve the ways we interact with citizens in all situations. This could be an opportunity for us to learn from each other.
“I am expanding the review process to include a small, diverse committee of DeKalb residents. Together with agency leaders, we will closely examine our policies and community relations programs. Our initial focus will be on our Use of Force policy. I believe this effort will help begin to build a true partnership between the sheriff’s office and the community for the safety of all DeKalb citizens.”
Sheriff Maddox says she will address recent protests in the city of Atlanta and also actions the agency has taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 at the DeKalb County Jail.
The press conference will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dekalbsheriffga/.
