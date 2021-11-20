COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp is expected to host a roundtable discussion Monday on the global supply chain issues.
This comes as millions hit shopping malls and other retail locations, grabbing gifts this holiday season.
Saturday, just as Cumberland Mall opened, the crowds were already heading to stores.
"We are here doing some Christmas shopping," said one shopper, Lori Leonard. "Because of the crowds and I guess supply and demand. You wonder if there's going to be enough there for us to buy."
Eram Cooper was there with his wife and kids. "I'm trying to send my wife somewhere that way I can sneak off and maybe grab her a couple of things."
Many shoppers we spoke with pointed to ongoing supply chain issues and concerns there could be less unwrapping to do this holiday season. Plus, things could cost more.
"It makes it easier on me because of the limited supply to go ahead and do it online so I don't have to walk around shopping from store to store to find what I want," said another shopper, Mia Lizzmore.
Mall Senior General Manager, Chris McCoy, says traffic has bounced back from last year. "We have a lot of traffic, a lot of customers coming in early."
McCoy says his stores have been preparing for months, as soon as they got wind of any supply chain issues. "Earlier this summer we were beginning to hear about supply chain issues but I think the retailers with physical locations started to respond to that. So we may see more customers earlier this year."
Despite the early rush, they're still bracing for impact next week. "Black Friday is now starting on Black Monday. The whole week is pretty much dedicated to sales," said McCoy. "We do expect customers to come out early and beat some of those supply chain issues and get some of those early sales starting as early as Monday."
Mall hours will be adjusted during the holidays. Cumberland Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving, open 9AM-9PM Black Friday and 11AM-8PM Saturday the 27th.
