MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A McDonough skating rink DJ pleaded guilty Friday to a slew of charges, among them child molestation.
25-year-old Malcolm Rhodes entered a guilty plea at Henry County Superior Court to five counts of child molestation, one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, and two counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.
Superior Court Judge Pandora E. Palmer sentenced Rhodes to 20 years, eight of which are to be served in prison. The Judge also ruled that Rhodes would have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Rhodes was a DJ at the Starlite Family Fun Center in Henry County. It was at the skating rink that he met the victims from 2018 to 2019.
