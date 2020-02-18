LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro-Atlanta soccer team will be representing not only our community and state, but the United States in an upcoming tournament…the IBERCUP Spain.
The Lawrenceville U14 Steamers FC GPL team, and their coach, Fernando, was invited to play in an international soccer tournament in Barcelona, Spain in July.
The team wanted to share the exciting news with the community and state and ask for support for the non-profit organization.
They practice on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 pm on the lower fields located at Bethesda Park at 225 Bethesda Church Road, Lawrenceville Ga. They also have a tournament at their club on February 22nd and 23rd.
“We have education on and off the fields. We have an amazing group of people that are working hard to make this happen for our boys,” said Melissa Ligori, whose son plays on the team.
