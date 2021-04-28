COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - All fans will finally be welcomed back to Mercedes Benz Stadium and Truist Park.
CBS46 Tori Cooper caught up with sports fans following the announcement on Wednesday.
Around 17,000 fans showed up to Truist Park for Wednesday night’s game, that was capped at 50% capacity.
However, by next Saturday stadiums will look very different in Atlanta.
“I think things need to get back to normal,” A Braves fan said.
Instead of empty stadium seats separating fans, Truist Park will be fully packed this upcoming Friday.
“I love it, I want to see everything to go back to normal, I want to see people, I want to hear fans, I want it to be loud and obnoxious!”
If tickets sell out, Truist Park will see 10,000 to 15,000 more fans.
By the following Saturday, soccer fans will also reach their goal too, as 70,000 fans are expected to score a seat at Mercedes Benz Stadium to kick off the first match at full capacity.
Officials at both stadiums said they made the decision as more fans become vaccinated across our state.
“I think it’s a great way for people to reconnect after a long time without community, so I think it’s going to be a great time,” another fan said.
Health and safety protocols will remain in place including wearing a mask unless actively eating or drinking, cashless concessions, mobile ticketing and ordering and a no bag policy.
Sanitization efforts throughout both stadiums will also continue.
“Its been a long time but we are happy baseballs back.”
Both stadiums told us that as of now they have no plans on separating fans based of vaccination status in the future, but we will keep an eye on those decision ahead.
