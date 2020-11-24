DeKalb County officials are gearing up to pass out 10,000 COVID care kits like these ahead of Thanksgiving to equip residents with sanitizers and masks. It’s part of ongoing local efforts to keep the state's hardest hit communities safe.
“The state continues to supply an ample supply of PPE that can be deployed at a moment’s notice,” Governor Brian Kemp said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon, the first in several weeks.
As Kemp highlighted the state’s efforts to increase protective gear, the latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force indicated Georgia’s leadership needs to do more to control the spread in the state.
The report stated that Georgia “is seeing an increase in new cases and stability in test positivity,” and “is in the early stages of full resurgence.” The report says "this is the moment to dramatically increase mitigation” by ensuring masks at all times in public, increasing physical distancing and significantly reducing capacity in public and private indoor spaces.
Atlanta was even the center of some social media jokes about not locking down the party and bar scene as surrounding states tighten restrictions. Kemp, while extending executive orders asking the medically fragile to stay home, is not tightening restrictions by law or issuing lockdowns.
“You’re seeing states that have been locked down seeing a threat now,” he stated to reporters. “We are prepared to handle whatever comes our way. We want this to be a bump, not a spike,” he continued.
The report says the top three counties with the most new cases are Fulton, Gwinnett, DeKalb, comprising 26.2% of new cases in Georgia.
