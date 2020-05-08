Metro Atlanta student-led nonprofIt helps others during coronavirus pandemic

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a group of Johns Creek high school students have created a nonprofit to help others.
The mission for Covid Care is to get resources to those who need them most.
"The community has given so much to us, so it's time to repay the community and get out there," founder Eric Chang said.
The students fill boxes with key items, like hand sanitizer, masks, wipes and information sheets.
So far they've distributed 250 boxes through two major distributions in metro Atlanta.
"We've seen homeless shelters hit especially hard by this, " Mayukh Keeler said. "You need someone that can give them the resources they might not be able to get."
Right now the group is pushing to include even more young people.
If you are interested in helping, visit Covidcarega.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.