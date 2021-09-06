ATLANTA (CBS46)-- The American Assimilation Helpline (AAH!), an international non-profit founded in the Atlanta area is creating change in different ways.
On Sunday, Sept. 5, the organization held a health fair and blood drive in a team effort with the American Red Cross at the Lutheran Church of the Incarnation in the Marietta area.
The organizers with AAH! told us they collected nearly 30 pints of blood from 28 donors and saved around 84 lives.
A spokesperson at Sunday’s event said they also wanted to provide the youth with the opportunity to practice and learn about life-saving skills. At the health fair, organizers set up a CPR training session where local elementary and middle school students attended.
AAH! Was founded in 2017 by three metro Atlanta students, and their mission is to provide free, virtual, one-on-one academic assistance to students from low-income, immigrant, and refugee backgrounds.
For more information about the organization click here.
