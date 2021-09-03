ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro-Atlanta teacher found himself in front of a judge Friday morning, during his first appearance in Fulton county, accused of a extremely disturbing crime.
That hearing ended with 63-year-old Robert Vandel being denied bond.
This after the Roswell police say the teacher raped one of his students back in early 2020.
Vandel was taken into custody Tuesday at the school where he currently works, Lyndon Academy, located in Holly Springs.
That arrest made one day after investigators say a former female student of Vandel’s at the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology Charter School contacted the police department.
Officials say Vandel was employed as a science teacher at FAST back in 2020 when the assault took place.
He’s now facing a host of charges including rape, aggravated assault with intent to rape a child under 14, and aggravated child molestation.
CBS46 reached out to fast about the allegations, they sent a statement that read in part: “because this is an active investigation and out of consideration of the alleged victim and her family. It is not appropriate for us to comment further on this unfortunate situation at this time. Obviously, we will be cooperating with the investigation.”
Investigators say they believe they’re maybe more victims.
I can’t speak to that investigation just that it has progressed, and our detectives do feel that potential and so we want to cast a wide net and make sure that we’re not missing anybody.
This morning I reached Lyndon Academy several times about the arrest on the campus and Vandel’s current charges, so for I’ve gotten no response. If you or someone else you know were assaulted by Vandel, Roswell police are asking you to contact them at the number at 770-640-4453.
