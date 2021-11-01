SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities are investigating an incident at a Gwinnett County high school after a teacher was accused of striking a student.
The incident happened at South Gwinnett High School on Oct. 22.
According to school officials, several students notified administrators that a substitute teacher had allegedly struck a student. The school district's human resources department along with Gwinnett County Public Schools launched separate investigations into the incident.
The substitute teacher began filling in since 2004 and has recently resigned for health reasons shortly after the alleged incident, school officials say.
The investigation is ongoing and school police are still looking into whether criminal charges will be filed against the teacher.
GCPS says it is committed to the safety of its students. Inappropriate contact between teachers and students will not be tolerated, said a spokesperson with the school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.