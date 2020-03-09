FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- “One of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19 otherwise known as coronavirus,” said Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney Monday afternoon.
It was a frightening announcement from Dr. Looney who said the teacher had made contact with numerous teachers and students at multiple campuses.
“He serves as an itinerant teacher capacity and serves both Bear Creek Middle School and Woodland Middle School,” Dr. Looney explained.
Officials are still working to learn exactly how many students and staff members the teacher came in contact with since contracting the virus.
“This particular employee had a lot of contact with students.”
Dr. Looney said on average each teacher in the district teaches five to six course per day to around 25 students per course. As a result of the diagnosis and exposure, every school in the district will be closed Tuesday, March 10.
“To allow for additional cleaning and disinfecting to take place in all of our additional schools, as well to give our Board of Health additional time to follow up with the families to determine if there are any additional risk,” Dr. Looney said.
He added that district officials will decide by 5 pm Tuesday if they want to keep school closed for another day.
