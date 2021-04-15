Metro-Atlanta teenagers recognized for saving their 67-year-old grandmother

Two metro-Atlanta teenagers were recognized for their heroic actions: saving their 67-year-old grandmother’s life.
Fire crews and paramedics said if it weren’t for these two young men, their grandmother likely wouldn’t be here today.
“I could jump over the moon, that’s how proud I am of them, just looking at them, I feel like squeezing them and never letting them go,” said Barbara Wilks.
Wilks hugged her grandsons extra tightly Thursday morning at a Dekalb County Fire Station.
“These two children saved this grandmother’s life,” said one paramedic, Dean Steiner, who was called to Wilks’ house last month during her emergency.
This is the first time the family met with first responders who helped save her life…but that’s not the only reason they met.
Dekalb Fire and AMR wanted to recognize 13-year-old Nathaniel Simmons, and 15-year-old Talib Watson, for their heroics.
“We all agreed that had it not been for those kids, that grandma would have bled out on scene,” Steiner added.
On March 13th, Wilks was experiencing severe blood loss from her dialysis graft.
She lost nearly two liters of blood.
“My brother got towels, we held her arm down with pretty much all the pressure we had, and we waited until the EMTs got here,” Simmons said, “I just wanted to save my grandmother’s life and wanted to help her in the best way I can.”
Simmons followed instructions from dispatch as his older brother kept the younger children calm.
So, first responders presented the teenagers with certificates and plaques…they even offered them a future with the department.
“We are hiring…in the future, you decide you want to be a firefighter, come see me,” the firefighters announced during the special meeting.
Their grandmother said she might not be here if it weren’t for her grandsons’ actions.
“I just thank God for them,” Wilks said.
And as to whether they’ll take them up on their job offer?
“I’ll think about it,” said Simmons, as everyone erupted in laughter.
