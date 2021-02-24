Metro-Atlanta thieves targeting unsuspecting delivery drivers

As people are getting delivery more during the pandemic thieves are taking notice.
Two different, unsuspecting delivery drivers were targeted just days apart.
On Monday February 15, around 5:40 p.m., Erica Goldsmith was delivering her last order of the day in a Collier Heights neighborhood.
“I took the delivery, it led me to this address, and the instructions on the delivery said to go to the back door,” said the 25-year-old.
She said she parked her car in the driveway and walked to the front door.
“I knocked on the door, twice, and I just hear a noise, and I just see a lime green neon hoody jumping into my car,” added Goldsmith.
That man took off. She ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911.
“They called me the next morning around 6 to tell me that the car was found, stolen, totaled, but they had let the person go, because he told them someone gave it to them,” Goldsmith said.
She then reported it to her insurance.
“They told me the type of work that I do, that they couldn’t help me fix it,” Goldsmith added, “The only thing I got from my job was to sign a write-up, nothing else, just a write-up.”
She’s not the only delivery driver this has happened to. Just four days later, a homeowner caught the same thing happening to their delivery driver on their ring doorbell, in their Pittsburgh neighborhood.
“It’s just hard to deal with, because I’m at work, making a living, and I have to worry about being attacked,” said Goldsmith.
Goldsmith believes she was set up. When she called the number back on the order, they cut it off immediately.
“I don’t know if they do it just for a joyride, I have no idea,” Goldsmith said.
Now, she’s left paying thousands of dollars for the car damage herself. She’s sharing her story because she doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else.
“It’s definitely a lesson I learned the hard way,” added Goldsmith.
Police said this is a good reminder to never leave your car running, even if it’s just for a few seconds. And, to always lock your doors.
