Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Several warning and watches are in place Wednesday morning as rain continues to pound metro Atlanta.
Flood warnings are in effect for rivers in Chattooga, Cherokee, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties.
Flood watches remain in effect for Bartow; Catoosa; Cherokee; Dade; Dawson; Fannin; Floyd; Gilmer; Gordon; Haralson; Lumpkin; Murray; Paulding; Pickens; Polk; Towns; Union; Walker; White and Whitfield counties.
A wind advisory is in effect for Catoosa; Chattooga; Dade; Dawson; Fannin; Floyd; Gilmer; Gordon; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Towns; Union; Walker; White and Whitfield counties until 7 a.m.
A winter storm advisory is in effect for Rabun County as well as colder temperatures are being reported in the northeast portion of the state.
Keep in mind, nearly every roadway will have ponding issues and the roads will be slick, especially the more north you travel.
As for the rest of Wednesday, rain will continue to fall during the morning hours before thunderstorms move in for the afternoon. It'll stay windy as well with winds out of the east at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
Drive safe!
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.