ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Veteran's Day the country came together to honor those who served in the military and today two organizations made good on a promise to give a metro Atlanta veteran a brand new roof.
“Amazing, shocked,” those were just a few of the words Shana Godfred-Cata had to describe the brand new roof being installed on her home.
“It’s amazing that people think that we deserve a roof so we feel very blessed and were very very thankful,” added Godfred-Cata.
But while the Cata’s are thankful, representatives from All Roof Solutions, one of the companies behind the giveaway thinks the family are the ones deserving a thank you.
“It’s a very small thing to do in comparison to what they do and the sacrifices they make on a daily basis,” said Roger Morlan, with All Roof Solutions.
Shana currently serves in the Army National Guard and is being deployed to the Middle East to provide medical care to troops. Her husband Phillip served in the Air Force for over 6 years and will be taking on of the responsibility of caring for their two kids while his wife is gone. Repairing the roof is one less thing he will have to worry about.
“The roof was definitely in need of replacement and once we got the roof off we realized there was even more issues than nobody really knew about. So it's actually really a good thing, this way it will be taken care of so her family doesn’t have to deal with the roof while she’s away," added Morlan.
The repairs cost about $10,000. The giveaway sponsored by All Roof Solutions and Beacon Roofing Supply and was part of a larger contest throughout metro Atlanta. The Cata’s were nominated by a friend.
“We feel very blessed and we’re very very thankful to everyone who was involved in this process,” said Godfred-Cata.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.