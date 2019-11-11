ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – This Veterans Day several agencies partnered to host a record restriction summit at The Temple in Atlanta to erase arrest histories for those not convicted of a crime.
According to the Georgia Justice Project nearly 40% of adults in Georgia have a criminal record.
“Many of these records are never going to be prosecuted,” Temple rabbi Peter Berg said. “They’re individuals who may have done something five, 10, 15 years ago. Nobody is prosecuting the case.”
Fulton solicitor general Keith Gammage said this Veterans Day is especially important for our veterans, some of whom have returned from the theatre of war and have obstacles in place. “We want to remove those obstacles,” Gammage said.
Bruce Westbrook served two years with the Marine Corps and six years in the Army.
“I served the best of both worlds,” Westbrook said.
“When I saw what they did on 9/11, that really hit me,” he said. “Here on U.S. soil. So, I wanted to go back.”
After spending three years overseas he returned home. But life brought challenges. A few years ago, Westbrook was arrested for theft. He said he didn’t do the crime.
“I got this hanging over my head and it’s like I’d rather just be in Iraq again.”
The Georgia Justice Project is also pushing for change in Georgia law for adults with convictions. According to GJP, at least 40 other states allow adult conviction expungements, but Georgia does not.
“Right now, I’m working a temporary job,” Westbrook said. “It ain’t about the job, it’s about my pride and my honor. And I just want it off my record.”
Because Westbrook didn’t pre-register for the summit, he wasn’t able to find out on Monday if he’s eligible for record restriction. He spoke with an attorney and should find out within the next 30 days.
