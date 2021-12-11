ATLANTA (CBS46) — The storms that caused death and destruction overnight in Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee and other states have moved into the Atlanta area.
Here is the latest:
4:11 P.M.
A big puddle is slowing traffic on US-78 at Hugh Howell Rd in Dekalb County. The rain wasn't *that* heavy in that area, and it's probably a clogged storm drain. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/RXsR3H3ZD8— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) December 11, 2021
3:26 P.M.
The severe weather threat has ended in the metro Atlanta area. Light rain will continue the rest of the evening.
3:26 PM: The severe weather threat has ended in metro Atlanta. Light rain will continue for the rest of the evening with dry, but colder weather Sunday. More coverage >> https://t.co/ajUq1IGTX3 | @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/BwF03EQ5BA— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) December 11, 2021
3:22 P.M.
The sun is now shining at Center Parc Stadium.
Now the sun is out. @OfficialGHSA @GPBsports @cbs46 @FredCampagna pic.twitter.com/b08nxRocER— fred kalil (@fredkalil) December 11, 2021
3 P.M.
Multiple power outages are being reported in the metro Atlanta area. Click here for the outage map from Georgia Power. Impacted areas include zip codes 30518 (3,079 customers); 30144 (1,196 customers); 30025 (1,815 customers); and 30238 (1,178 customers).
Milton Police Department is reporting Hopewell Road is closed between Hopewell Plantation Drive and Bethany Bend because of a tree on wires.
2:55 P.M.
Flooding reported on US 78 westbound near Hugh Howell Road. All lanes are closed at this time. Expected to reopen around 4:45 p.m.
2:51 P.M.
Houze Road in Roswell has reopened after a tree fell on power lines.
2:45 P.M.
Out of an abundance of caution, the new holiday attraction Holiday Road will be closed Dec. 11 because of weather. Ticket holders may rebook for another operating date through Jan. 2 via the point of purchase at HolidayRoadUSA.com.
The attraction is located in Fairburn, which is southwest of Atlanta.
2:35 P.M.
Hoping to return to play at 3:15 @OfficialGHSA AAA championship @GPBsports @cbs46 @FredCampagna pic.twitter.com/Q32mer71KT— fred kalil (@fredkalil) December 11, 2021
2:17 P.M.
3A 🏈🏆 is currently under a weather delay. Will let you know when it is safe to return to play. pic.twitter.com/Uzvjm6jMRY— GHSA (@OfficialGHSA) December 11, 2021
2:05 P.M.
Fallen tree reported on Highway 140 in Roswell between Houze Way and Hembree Springs Drive.
Fallen tree in #Roswell on Hwy 140/Houze/Waleska Rd/Arnold Mill/Hickory Flat between Houze Wy and Hembree Springs Dr #ATLTraffic https://t.co/bABElTW6T2— TTWN ATL (@TotalTrafficATL) December 11, 2021
2 P.M.
The rain and gusty winds have moved into the metro Atlanta area.
RELATED: Rain, gusty winds in metro Atlanta right now
Rain and lighting reported at Center Parc Stadium, site of the Georgia High School Association AAA championship game today.
It’s starting to pour @OfficialGHSA AAA championship @GPBsports @samcrenshaw23 @LarrySmithTV pic.twitter.com/kumLSR7J5J— fred kalil (@fredkalil) December 11, 2021
1:49 P.M.
Here it comes, Atlanta. Head inside. Very heavy rain and gusty winds heading your way very soon. This rain is NOT severe but you’ll experience brief heavy downpours. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/RRo8xtfElC— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) December 11, 2021
1:44 P.M.
1:42 P.M.
Radar Update 1:41pm- storms moving into metro. Areas of 40mph winds embedded. Secure those Christmas decorations! pic.twitter.com/nEKarhBBru— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) December 11, 2021
1:36 P.M.
A soggy scene for shoppers in Marietta Square this afternoon. Thankfully, the cell coming through Cobb County is not producing damaging winds or lightning. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/gd4YmE3jTI— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) December 11, 2021
1:22 P.M.
1:22 PM: COBB CO - Rain & gusty winds moving in now. This is NOT severe. Updates >> https://t.co/9gnajk5EsT | @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/hoYRSlTwOh— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) December 11, 2021
12:39 P.M.
Due to inclement weather, we are moving Drive thru Playtime with Santa to tomorrow, Sunday, Dec. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Ridge Ferry Park. Santa will be on hand and we have balls and goodie bags to give away. Hope to see everyone there. pic.twitter.com/smkOsEhWgM— Rome-Floyd Parks&Rec (@RF_ParksandRec) December 11, 2021
12:20 P.M.
NOON
9:25 A.M.
A line of storms will affect the area today, moving into NW GA this morning, Atlanta metro area by early afternoon and farther SE by evening. A few storms may be strong to severe. Main risks:• Damaging wind gusts 🌬️• Locally heavy rainfall 🌧️• An isolated brief tornado 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/lS7jfXJ46R— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) December 11, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.