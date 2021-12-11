RAIN AT MARIETTA SQUARE

Marietta Square

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The storms that caused death and destruction overnight in Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee and other states have moved into the Atlanta area. 

Here is the latest:

4:11 P.M.

3:26 P.M.

The severe weather threat has ended in the metro Atlanta area. Light rain will continue the rest of the evening. 

3:22 P.M.

The sun is now shining at Center Parc Stadium.

3 P.M.

Multiple power outages are being reported in the metro Atlanta area. Click here for the outage map from Georgia Power. Impacted areas include zip codes 30518 (3,079 customers); 30144 (1,196 customers); 30025 (1,815 customers); and 30238 (1,178 customers). 

Milton Police Department is reporting Hopewell Road is closed between Hopewell Plantation Drive and Bethany Bend because of a tree on wires. 

2:55 P.M.

Flooding reported on US 78 westbound near Hugh Howell Road. All lanes are closed at this time. Expected to reopen around 4:45 p.m.

FLOODING HUGH HOWELL DEC11

2:51 P.M.

Houze Road in Roswell has reopened after a tree fell on power lines. 

2:45 P.M.

Out of an abundance of caution, the new holiday attraction Holiday Road will be closed Dec. 11 because of weather. Ticket holders may rebook for another operating date through Jan. 2 via the point of purchase at HolidayRoadUSA.com

The attraction is located in Fairburn, which is southwest of Atlanta.

2:35 P.M.

2:17 P.M.

2:05 P.M.

Fallen tree reported on Highway 140 in Roswell between Houze Way and Hembree Springs Drive.

2 P.M.

The rain and gusty winds have moved into the metro Atlanta area. 

RELATED: Rain, gusty winds in metro Atlanta right now

Rain and lighting reported at Center Parc Stadium, site of the Georgia High School Association AAA championship game today.

1:49 P.M.

1:44 P.M.

1:42 P.M.

1:36 P.M.

1:22 P.M.

12:39 P.M. 

12:20 P.M.

NOON

9:25 A.M.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.