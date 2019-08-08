CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities in Clayton County and surrounding jurisdictions are searching for the woman who is seen on Ring Doorbell footage throwing bricks at homes and cars.
On Tuesday evening around 8 p.m., Gwenn Williams said she was in the kitchen when out of nowhere a brick came crashing through her living room window.
“I heard the shattering of glass and I’m like, what’s going on?! I get to the door, and a young lady is walking back to the car,” said Williams. “I wish I knew why she picked my house to throw that brick through because I’ve never met her, I don’t know her.”
Footage of the violent attack shows the woman cursing and screaming. At least six or seven other homes and vehicles in the same neighborhood were targeted as well.
A woman across the street from Williams said her daughter was home alone when their window was smashed.
“My daughter was all upset calling me and my first response was to call the police which she had already done,” the woman said. Her daughter went outside to get take pictures of the brick-wielding woman’s car and license plate. “She was screaming and hollering, had the music blasting really loud and was cussing…nobody was even outside and she was cussing and hollering.”
Some residents recognized her from the Ring Doorbell footage and think she may have lived in the neighborhood years ago. Still though, they have no idea why she would come back to vandalize it now.
Police say after the woman left the neighborhood, she drove to the city of Morrow and continued her rampage there. They say she threw a brick at the United Education Institute vocational school on Southlake Parkway; then threw a brick at a car and punched a professor of the school before taking off.
Residents believe she may be mentally ill or abuse drugs.
“Stay on your medication, if you have to have medication for that, and I’m praying for you,” said Williams.
Morrow Police have issued several warrants for her arrest.
