ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person who shot a mother during a drive-by shooting.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Wednesday just before 2 a.m. in northwest Atlanta.
According to an Atlanta police spokesperson, officers arrived at the shooting and found a woman suffering from two gunshot wounds. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. The woman, believed to be in her 40’s, was shot in the leg and buttocks.
Police said the woman was standing outside talking with her adult son.
Moments later, a burgundy SUV drove by and fired multiple shots. After the initial round of gunfire, the driver continued up the street, made a U-turn, came back, and fired additional rounds.
Police didn’t have the exact number of shots fired, but a police spokesperson said at least seven bullet casings were found at the scene.
Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage for clues.
Police said detectives did not have a motive for the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
