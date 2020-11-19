Doctors are sending a brazen warning: do not assume you cannot catch COVID-19 again.
A new study shows if you are female, over weight, have asthma or suffered multiple symptoms at the onset of a coronavirus infection, chances are you’ll struggle to shake off the symptoms and could become re-infected.
Studies show up to 80 percent of patients carry symptoms months after surviving the virus. A few of the common symptoms are fatigue, body aches, loss of concentration and losing sleep. It is a concern of Roswell resident Elaine Silver-Levine.
“I have the gamut. I have the gamut of everything.”
Seven months after the onset of COVID-19 and doctors said she was no longer sick, but the pain throughout her entire body continued to linger.
“I sometimes wake up in the middle of the night with aches and pains,” said Silver-Levine. “I might argue that I’m not fully recovered now.”
The most mundane tasks Elaine once did with ease now takes her breath away.
“I feel this virus, for me personally, was very hard on my heart.”
Unlike most COVID survivors who recover within weeks, Elaine has suffered from multiple symptoms at the same time since April. One of the most unexpected symptoms? Her hair falling out in chunks.
“I’m in the shower and I’m like what is going on?”
Or her lack of taste and brain fog she said, “I’ll put something down and have no recollection where I put it and then I’ll spend an hour looking for it.”
Researchers at King’s College London have been tracking “long covid” patients like Elaine in both the US and the UK through the COVID Symptom Study app. Dr. Tim Spector, who leads the study, says patients who suffer from COVID-19 longer than 8 weeks may be more susceptible to re-infection.
“We know around the world there are some proven cases of people being re-infected with COVID. Up to now they’re claiming retna, but if we believe all the immunology these could be commoner as the antibodies generally last 3 to 6 months then start to wear off. This is the number one question in COVID is how long will immunity last?,” said Dr. Spector.
Siler-Levine, who now donates her plasma, is hopeful the voluntary act will pave the way for medications and eventually a vaccine.
“If this is my new normal, then it's my new normal,” Silver-Levine said shrugging it off.
Worldwide nearly 1.3 million people have died from the virus. Silver-Levine knows she is one of the lucky ones.
“ I’m not as afraid of the recovery as I am getting infected again, but if I get infected again will I fare worse?”
Researchers plan to use the findings from the Coronavirus Study App to help target early interventions and research aimed at preventing and treating long-term COVID.
To read the full study, click here. To check out the COVID Symptom Study app, click here.
