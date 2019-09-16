ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two women from Metro-Atlanta are getting some national attention in a new Netflix documentary.
It's about systemic racism and white privilege, and it’s the brain-child of actress, comedian and t.v. host Chelsea Handler titled: “Hello Privilege. It’s me, Chelsea.”
The one hour documentary features Black Voters Matter Fund co-founder LaTosha Brown. Handler interviewed her about voter suppression allegations in Georgia.
Also, Emory University African-American Studies chair Dr. Carol Anderson is also featured. Handler talked with her about white privilege and why it’s important white people have open and honest conversations with each other about racism and privilege.
