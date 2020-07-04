METRO ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Both Camp High Harbour locations have been closed following confirmation of a counselor testing positive for COVID-19.
Camp High Harbour, overnight camps operated by the YMCA of metro Atlanta, closed their Lake Allatoona and Lake Burton locations after learning that a counselor tested positive for coronavirus on June 24. The counselor was noted as passing mandated safety protocols, showing no symptoms upon arrival, but was sent home immediately after the confirmed positive test result.
Other staff members and campers have since tested positive for COVID-19, though exact numbers have not been released at this time.
Parents were notified immediately, and arrangements were made to facilitate pickup of children from the camp.
Camp High Harbour Stayed in a press release that they had collaborated with the Centers for Disease Control and the American Camp Association in preparation of the camping season, while also adhering to guidelines in the Executive Order from the State of Georgia.
