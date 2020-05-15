ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Some YMCA locations in metro Atlanta are opening their doors Friday.
It comes after the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health release new recommendations for gyms.
Those recommendations include regular temperature checks for guests, designated entry and exit points, and spacing out fitness equipment.
Staff are also positioned to monitor and enforce social distancing.
