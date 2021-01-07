“I went there for the reason of trying to show support,” John explained.
CBS46 News met a man who only wants to be referred to as John in the baggage claim area of Hartsfield-Jackson international airport. Being A proud Trump supporter, he threw on his Trump 2020 mask for interview.
“It was powerful till about 2 o’clock,” John said.
John had just returned from Wednesday’s Trump rally in D.C. He told CBS46 News a moment of pride quickly turned into criminal and dangerous aggression.
“Obviously once they stormed the Capitol and stuff, I don’t believe that was right at all. It started sending the wrong message…there were people looking for problems up there and when you go looking for a problem you find it," John explained.
Miles Kleiver is also a Republican and attended Trump’s rally.
“That whole thing blew me away,” Kleiver explained.
He didn’t attend the riot but watched the deadly chaos unfold on TV like the rest of us.
“I’m not entirely proud as an American, the way we reacted and did that I think it’s very unpatriotic,” Kleviver told CBS46 News.
Wednesday’s riot at the capital was the first time the U.S Capitol has been overrun since the British attacked and burned the building in August of 1814, during the War of 1812.
“I mean you’re for blue lives, you say blue lives matter but then there’s videos of you punching them and fighting against them,” Kleiver said.
In fact, 14 officers were injured. Four lives were lost. 52 people were arrested, and two pipe bombs were recovered Wednesday. The question many Americans are wondering, is what’s next?
“What needs to happen for all of us to come together as Americans, because this is getting dangerous,” CBS46 News reporter Trason Bragg asked John.
“So in my honest opinion, it’s not possible. it’s just not possible,” John replied.
The riot was an attempt to stop Congress’ certification of President-Elect Joe Biden’s 306 electoral votes. That mission was unsuccessful, Congress did certify Biden’s victory early Thursday morning.
