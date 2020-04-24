ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “I started reading and I really couldn’t believe what I was reading, it was a burden lifted off our shoulders for sure,” Curtis Shields said.
The Shield family told CBS46 For the last five years they’ve worn out their praying knees asking for a miracle as medical bills just kept rolling in the mailbox.
“We were trying to figure out how we were going to pay,” Shield explained.
That is until this week when instead of a bills the Shields found a letter from Freedom Church in Acworth explaining a portion of their medical debt was completely paid off.
“It’s kind of a weird feeling.”
J.R. Lee is the pastor of Freedom Church.
“People want hope more now than they ever have before,” Pastor Lee said.
Freedom Church decided to give people exactly that by spending $1.6 million.
“We were able to purchase the debt for 1,043 families,” Pastor Lee explained. Families they’ve never met before.
The families were randomly chosen by a nonprofit called RIP Medical Debt. It’s a good deed the Shields will never forget.
“To Freedom Church, thank you!”
The 1,043 families are located in Bartow, Cobb and Paulding counties.
