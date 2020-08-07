HENRY County, Ga. (CBS46) -- One metro county school district announced Thursday an alternative remote learning option for families of young students.
Henry County schools are set to reopen in less than two weeks and school officials are offering families of students in kindergarten through fifth grade a new evening option for their remote learning this fall.
“We are committed to making this year the best year for all students and staff,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis.
The Remote Learning Evening Program will allow students to to partake in remote learning from 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday each week, with additional independent work time to enhance the experience taking place outside of those hours, according to officials.
“After making some adjustments and enhancements, we feel that this new evening option for the families of our youngest learners will enable greater involvement from students and support from parents and guardians," said Melissa Morse, Chief Learning & Performance Officer.
According to the press release, all core content areas will be covered during the evening sessions, along with fine arts and physical education components, too.
School officials told CBS46 News, registration is currently underway for those families wishing to select this option for their child.
Families may visit the district’s website for more information and click on the Back to School tab on the left side of the page. Once there, they can find the evening program information in the Return-to-School Playbook area.
The first day of school for all students in Henry County Schools is Monday, August 17.
For more information on Henry County Schools, visit www.henry.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.