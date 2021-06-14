ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In a one-on-one interview with CBS46 on Monday, Governor Brian Kemp discussed the spike in crime in metro Atlanta while discussing his bid for a second term in 2022.
“I’m focused on my re-election because I know it’s important to keep families safe. I feel like Georgians know that as well and the party I’m going to be running against whoever their nominee is they’re the party of defunding the police,” Kemp said. “We are partnering with the Atlanta Police Department on that, but look their officers are having to ride with us because they can’t chase anybody. These are bad people and they need chasing.”
The Governor said Atlanta Police officers are now riding with State Patrol troopers since the city does not allow officers to chase criminals. Troopers are also patrolling hot spots they would not normally patrol.
Meanwhile, Republican challenger Vernon Jones met with faith leaders at a Buckhead restaurant Monday, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s niece Alveda King. Jones called out Kemp on election integrity.
“Governor Kemp would not stand-up for election integrity. He would not stand-up for the people in this state when it comes to making sure we have free, fair and transparent elections,” Jones said.
Just a few days ago, the Governor received boos from some at the GOP convention. Kemp said it was politically orchestrated by others involved in the Governor’s race and his record speaks for itself.
“You have a conservative Governor that has kept us as the number one state in the country for business, we’ve given the largest teacher pay raise in the history of the state, we passed over 50-healthcare bills, we’ve got transportation, logistics and infrastructure projects. We’re working to strengthen rural Georgia,” Kemp said.
