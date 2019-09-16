ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Six metro Atlanta high school football teams will take the field at Georgia State Stadium on Saturday, September 21st in the first annual Great Atlanta Bash.
"We wanted to create an event that could also capture the excitement that is going on in the city and I think that everyone is excited about what is going to happen," said Score Atlanta President IJ Rosenburg.
The games kick off at 10 a.m. and will be televised on CBS46 and PeachtreeTV, as well as be streamed www.PeachtrTV.com.
Jasper Jewell, a member of the Georgia Athletic Director's Association Hall of Fame,
"First and foremost I wanted to get an Atlanta Public School in the Corky Kill Classic," said Jewell. "For people that do not know about Corky Kell, it is the biggest and best high school football event, perhaps in the entire nation. So we were blessed and fortunate enough to get one of our schools in the event last year and again this upcoming season with Benjamin E. Mays High School, which always does a great job at representing our district well," he added.
"We have 10 returning starters on our defense this year. We were young and went 6-5 last year, but we have an experienced team coming back with about 43 seniors," said an excited Niketa Battle, May head football coach.
Of the six schools, five are from the Atlanta Public School District, with New Manchester hailing from Douglas County School District.
"The kids are working hard. Anytime you are new to a program, there are going to be changes. Douglas County is getting on board and I'm excited to be a part of this," said Kevin Whitley, New Manchester head football coach.
