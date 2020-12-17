Thursday proved to be a big day around Metro Atlanta as front line workers rolled up their sleeves and received Pfizer's Coronavirus vaccine.
At Atlanta's trauma hospital, Grady Memorial, anesthetist George Williams and respiratory therapist Anesthetist Kimberly Davis were the first to receive the vaccine. Later in the day, ICU nurse of 20 years, Norma Pointdexter, joined Dr. Katheen Toomey, Commissioner of Georgia Department of Public Health, to receive the vaccine during a press conference.
In Conyers, 100 employees at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital also received the vaccination.
On Wednesday, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta received its first shipment of vaccines for healthcare workers working face-to-face with patients.
"This vaccine is a moment of change, a symbol of hope—and we're grateful to the many, many teams who made it possible for this delivery to safely make its way to us yesterday," said a spokesperson for the hospital.
Like other medical personnel around the state, and country, Children's first wave of doctors to be inoculated expressed gratitude for the new tool to combat COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.