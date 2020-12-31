Hospitals across metro Atlanta are bracing for a spike in coronavirus cases as revelers celebrated New Year’s Eve in typical fashion. CBS46 witnessed several bars and clubs with crowds of revelers.
“There’s a pandemic?’” asked one man, who didn’t want to share his name. “It’s New Year’s. Why wouldn’t you go out?”
It’s that kind of attitude that has doctors warning the early part of new year could be devastating.
“It’s terrifying,” said Dr. Vik Reddy, the chief medical officer for WellStar Health System. “Every single hospital in the WellStar network is at capacity, but so is every other hospital is in the region,” he said.
On Thursday, the state recorded more than 8500 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, a record high. Georgia also added another 68 deaths. Hospitals are over capacity, forcing diversion, leading to longer wait times
“There are only so many numbers of beds, nurses, physicians that it does begin to impact the ability to actually that timely care and we are reaching that point right now,” Reddy said. “You may be a young person, totally healthy but if you need emergency care you may not get the efficient care, we normally have,” Reddy said.
Reddy said how people celebrate over the New Year holiday weekend will determine how well Atlanta and the state can regain control of the virus.
“You’re not going to escape it unfortunately,” he warned.
It’s a reality McFadden fully understands.
“This is the time to celebrate the end of a year but not a time to let our guards down,” he said.
Prior to the holiday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the city would be enforcing occupancy and safety guidelines outlined by the governor.
CBS46 reached out to the Mayor’s office several times but never received a response.
