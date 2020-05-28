ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thermal imaging has made its way to Fulton County as jail facilities crack down on temperature checks during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The devices will replace touchless thermometers previously used in the jail to check the temperatures of employees, inmates, law enforcement officers and visitors.
The thermal cameras are located at the front and back entrances of the main jail and the South Jail Annex in Union City.
Soon more of these cameras will be installed in other high traffic areas in the facilities.
