ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fulton County Schools announced Thursday that school staff and students would be returning to the classroom, but in a complete remote environment.
Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney said students, parents, and educators are in "very unusual and trying times." But even so, Dr. Looney said what has been paramount is the safety of students and staff.
Looney said when he first presented the school board with three plans to reopen there were approximately 640 cases of COVID per 100,000 residents, but the latest data puts cases at 1,069 per 100,000 residents in Fulton County.
Adding to concerns, "the reopening of Fulton Schools was predicated on community spread."
An internal email from the superintendent to teachers had several educators upset about their health because it stated that teachers would still report to school to teach virtually.
CBS46 is protecting the identity of one educator who says he feels unsafe about that decision.
"That means that you have about 120 employees inside of a building and even though most of us will be wearing face masks, that's not saying that everybody is going to have a face mask," he said.
He added that this creates low morale while sending a hurtful message to staff.
"That yeah we may do virtual schools but we still don't care how you feel," he said. "We don't care about your own personal health, or your own personal challenges, and you've got kids and gotta figure out where your kids can go."
Cobb County schools also announced the decision to return to schools virtually on August 17th.
