Metro woman who lost father to 'breakthrough' COVID infection still advocating for vaccines

DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A DeKalb County woman, who lost her fully vaccinated father to the coronavirus, still believes in the life-saving vaccines and is turning her grief into action.
Tanya Washington continues to process the loss of her father Carey Washington. The 80-year-old died from complications due to COVID seven weeks after he was fully inoculated.
“He was the most joyous person in the world,” Washington said. “Those last 48 hours, for him not be able to talk to me, tell me he loved me was just heartbreaking. It was very traumatic.”
Washington said her dad caught the virus from an unvaccinated co-worker. It was a breakthrough infection. That’s when a fully vaccinated person still contracts the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of the more than 161 million Americans who have been vaccinated, 5,914 have experienced breakthrough infections.
“The vaccines are clearly working in terms of blocking serious illness, and that's what we care about at the present time,” said Dr. Daid Agus, a medical contributor for CBS. “The problem is half our country isn't yet vaccinated.”
Health experts said vaccinated people, who contract the virus, have much lower viral loads than unvaccinated people, making those who are vaccinated less likely to transmit the virus.
It’s frustrating for Washington, who believes the vaccines and mask-wearing have become too politicized.
“Isn’t it just about human kindness, human decency, wanting to take care of our elderly and our vulnerable,” she said. “That’s what this should be about. We should want to take care of each other, protect each other.”
Washington is organizing a remembrance event on August 7. It’ll be part of a nationwide COVID Awareness Day to honor the hundreds of thousands of Americans lost to the virus. You can learn more about the event by clicking here.
