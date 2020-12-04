Many metro Atlanta counties have resumed grand jury operations since shutting down due to the pandemic.
However, according to a press release, DeKalb County is bringing a unique approach to its grand jury process.
DeKalb County IT, Superior Court, and jury management have made it possible to allow prospective grand jurors to appear virtually for the selection process. This will help limit the number of people who will need to report in person.
“I am so pleased that we, along with our Courthouse partners, have been able to resume Grand Jury operations,” said DA Boston. “Our goal is to keep our staff and grand jurors as safe as possible while also resuming a critical step in our criminal justice process. Defendants, victims and the community alike need our process to be working, and resuming Grand Jury is a necessary step in cases moving forward.”
Gwinnett, Fulton, and Cobb Counties have all resumed impaneling grand juries as well.
Each county outlined their new COVID-19 procedures, including the use of larger rooms for grand jurors to allow for more adequate social distancing. Additionally, masks are required, and courtroom staff are providing grand jurors with hand sanitizer.
Fulton County announced thermal scanners are used to check the temperatures of everyone entering the courthouse, and sanitary Plexiglas shielding has been installed in all courtrooms to protect visitors and staff.
To further control the virus spread, courtrooms are disinfected daily.
