A Mexican inmate being held in a southwest Georgia facility has died. A preliminary cause of death was reported by hospital medical officials to be cardiopulmonary arrest, secondary to complications of COVID-19.
Felipe Montes, 57, was pronounced dead at 12:31 a.m. January 30 at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. Montes had been hospitalized since January 10. He was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) December 28.
ICE stated the following in regards to Montes death:
Consistent with the agency’s protocols, the appropriate agencies have been notified about the death, including the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG), and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR). Additionally, ICE has notified the Mexican Consulate of Montes’ death; Mexican consular officials have notified his next of kin. ICE is firmly committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody and is undertaking a comprehensive, agency-wide review of this incident, as it does following all deaths in custody.
