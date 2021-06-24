MIAMI-DADE, FL (CBS46)—Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel are on the scene of a massive building collapse near 88 Street and Collins Avenue. The incident happened on Thursday around 2 a.m.
According to a tweet from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, over 80 emergency units have responded to the 'partial building collapse'. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials are receiving assistance from municipal fire departments.
There is no word on what caused the building collapse or the number of injuries.
A tweet from @CheechDad09 showed massive destruction to the building.
#BREAKING Building Collapse Sunny Isles Beach. More on @CBSMiami #cbs4thismorning @BrookeShaferTV @CBS4Ted pic.twitter.com/nG8Gu8duRX— Alex Hernandez (@CheechDad09) June 24, 2021
#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments. Updates will be provided on Twitter as they become available.— Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021
Please check back with CBS46 for more on this developing story.
