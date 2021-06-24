miami bldg
MIAMI-DADE, FL (CBS46)—Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel are on the scene of a massive building collapse near 88 Street and Collins Avenue. The incident happened on Thursday around 2 a.m.

According to a tweet from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, over 80 emergency units have responded to the 'partial building collapse'. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials are receiving assistance from municipal fire departments.

There is no word on what caused the building collapse or the number of injuries.

A tweet from @CheechDad09 showed massive destruction to the building.

